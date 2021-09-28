HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5,698.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 131,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $134,000.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

BLCN stock opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.