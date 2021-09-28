HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth approximately $6,615,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

