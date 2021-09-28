HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 724 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $1,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

