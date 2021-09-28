Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $753.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce $753.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $751.70 million and the highest is $755.00 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $705.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.32. 23,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $81.22 and a 1 year high of $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

