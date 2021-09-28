Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 11.3% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTH stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.23. 5,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,451. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

