Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Down 5.4%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares were down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 26,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,114,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after buying an additional 605,514 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

