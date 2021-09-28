Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $347.98

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $347.98 and last traded at $345.16, with a volume of 2113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $345.28.

The stock has a market cap of $736.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.04 and a 200 day moving average of $299.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 53.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

