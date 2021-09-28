HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.16. HomeStreet posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $835.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

