Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Position Lowered by King Wealth

King Wealth reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,837,000 after buying an additional 796,054 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $109.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $111.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.68.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,089,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,282 shares of company stock valued at $17,725,650 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.