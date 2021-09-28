Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,535,000 after buying an additional 65,629 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

WPC traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,519. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.052 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

