Hoylecohen LLC Buys 1,865 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.7% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after buying an additional 2,373,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,827,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,257,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. 323,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,300,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $224.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

