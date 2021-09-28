Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.60. 51,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $130.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

