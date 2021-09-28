Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,590 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,207,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,826,000 after buying an additional 92,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,041. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

