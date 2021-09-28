Hoylecohen LLC Sells 13,340 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 233,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,767. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.