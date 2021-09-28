Hoylecohen LLC Sells 159 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.7% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $16.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $858.70. 3,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,835. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $552.37 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $901.67 and a 200 day moving average of $857.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

