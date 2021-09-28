Humana Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.84 Per Share (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Humana in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $7.84 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $31.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $35.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.33.

NYSE:HUM opened at $401.00 on Tuesday. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

