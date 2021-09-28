Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Trading Down 7.8%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.02. 140,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,285,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

