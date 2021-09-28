HYA Advisors Inc Acquires 1,222 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

IUSG stock traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $103.46. 3,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,547. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $109.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

