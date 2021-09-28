HYA Advisors Inc Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,025,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,371,000 after buying an additional 75,107 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,642.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,249 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

