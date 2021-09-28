HYA Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 235.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,417 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,483,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,250,000 after acquiring an additional 736,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. 107,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,040. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

