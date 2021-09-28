Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 95,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,084,556 shares.The stock last traded at $7.71 and had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HYZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.07% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

