ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $301.72

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $301.72 and last traded at $271.19, with a volume of 800843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.26 and its 200-day moving average is $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ICON Public by 106.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at about $130,000.

ICON Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

