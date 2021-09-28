ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $320.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $230.00.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.08.

ICLR opened at $271.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $301.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

