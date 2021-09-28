IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $61,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $25.27 on Tuesday, hitting $624.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,607. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.16 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $677.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

