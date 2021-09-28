Illuvium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $42.91 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Illuvium has a market cap of $316.18 million and approximately $42.91 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $497.97 or 0.01191280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00102147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00137349 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.61 or 1.00580686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.38 or 0.06912252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.61 or 0.00778946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,934 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

