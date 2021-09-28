Ingenta plc (LON:ING) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Ingenta plc (LON:ING) declared a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ING stock opened at GBX 67.76 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.07 million and a PE ratio of 41.88. Ingenta has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.40.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG, and Ingenta Advertising segments.

