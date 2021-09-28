Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Inseego worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

