Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells 28,614 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.34. 49,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,430. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in General Mills by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 132,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 46,037 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

