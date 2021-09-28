Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells 20,900 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $710,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of OLO traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.01. 979,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on OLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
OLO Company Profile
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
