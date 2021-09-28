Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells 20,900 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $710,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OLO traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.01. 979,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.