Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SMTC opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 231.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 61.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $27,197,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
