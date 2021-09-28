Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SMTC opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 231.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 61.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $27,197,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

