Insider Selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells 14,714 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $327,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alex Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59.

NAPA stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. Citigroup upped their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

