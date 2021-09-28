Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells 71,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Lovesac stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 320,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,509. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.43.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

