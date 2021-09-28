Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells 71,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
The Lovesac stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 320,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,509. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.43.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
