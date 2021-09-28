Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Insperity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSP traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.41. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average of $94.71. Insperity has a 12 month low of $64.44 and a 12 month high of $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.