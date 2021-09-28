Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down to $247.06

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $247.06, but opened at $233.16. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $231.10, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on INSP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.25.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 167,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,946,000 after buying an additional 131,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.