Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IFCZF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.50.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $133.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.50. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.