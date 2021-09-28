Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $4,826,161. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Accenture stock opened at $334.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.92. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $345.52. The firm has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

