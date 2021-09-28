Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.0% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $219.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

