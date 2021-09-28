Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lifted to “Buy” at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

IFS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercorp Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

