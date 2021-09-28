Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $41.36 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $41.36 or 0.00099448 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and approximately $197.84 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00134671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.66 or 1.00245910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.45 or 0.06811161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.68 or 0.00766316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,382,333 coins and its circulating supply is 166,333,626 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

