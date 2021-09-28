Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

PBD opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $41.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.