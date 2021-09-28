Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IVQ.U. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Invesque alerts:

Shares of TSE:IVQ.U traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,674. Invesque has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.64. The company has a market cap of C$99.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.