Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.71. 23,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 12,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IVQ.U. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.64. The firm has a market cap of C$95.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

