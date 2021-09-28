Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post sales of $212.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.70 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $201.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $832.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,730. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,331,000 after purchasing an additional 477,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 630,454 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

