Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. Analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

