Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Shares of CSR opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $108.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

