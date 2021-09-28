iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IPW opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79. iPower has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on iPower in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on iPower in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

