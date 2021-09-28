Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

IPSEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

IPSEY opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. Ipsen has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

