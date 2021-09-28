IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.59

IQE plc (LON:IQE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.59 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 49.65 ($0.65). IQE shares last traded at GBX 49.45 ($0.65), with a volume of 3,728,372 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised IQE to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of £396.69 million and a PE ratio of -494.50.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

