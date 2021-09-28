iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 40.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,908,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,500,000.

IEF stock opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $122.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

