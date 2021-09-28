iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth decreased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,335,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

